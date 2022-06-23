Okada shows up on Dynamite, four matches added to Forbidden Door

Four more matches were added to the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, bringing the total number of matches to 10.

The IWGP Heavyweight championship will be defended in a four-way match with champ Jay White defending against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole. Okada appeared on Dynamite last night to promote the match.

An eight-man tag team match will pit Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi of Los Ingobernables de Japon to take on The Young Bucks and Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo and Hikuleo.

Zack Sabre Jr’s match was confirmed on Dynamite last night but with his original opponent Bryan Danielson out of action, the mystery opponent will only be revealed on Sunday. All that was said was that he’s another technical wrestler who will take Sabre to the limit.

And in the Buy-In match, there will be another eight-man tag team match with Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Max Caster taking on NJPW LA Dojo’s Alex Coughlin, Yuya Uemura, Kevin Knight, and The DKC from NJPW’s LA Dojo.

Forbidden Door is available to pre-order from Bleacher Report in the United States and FITE.TV everywhere else.