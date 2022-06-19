Wrestlers mourn the loss of their friend Tim White

For a second time in the same weekend, the wrestling world was in mourning, this time remembering another legendary WWE referee, Tim White.

White, who served as a referee until 2002 when he tore his shoulder during a Hell In A Cell match between Triple H and Chris Jericho, was a favorite to many and got his fair share of bumps along the years. He also accompanied many WWE Superstars to appearances throughout the years.

“WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away and extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans,” said a statement by WWE.

Shawn Michaels, who had many matches refereed by White, also reflected on the death of Dave Hebner. “Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families,” HBK wrote.

Ric Flair also remembered both referees in a tweet he sent out today. “I’m saddened to hear about the passing of two of my friends – Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m grateful to have known both of these incredible men. Rest in peace!”

Fellow former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who worked with White for several years wrote, “Another big brother is no longer with us. Rest in Power my dear friend Tim White.”

Former WWE champion Big E wrote that he lit up every time he saw Tim White, a man who was often tasked with shepherding them at appearances and conventions the last several years. “He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Big E said.

NXT commentator Wade Barrett wrote, “Sad to hear the news about Tim White. He was a total gent and a great laugh to hang out with. I knew I was guaranteed a fun day whenever he’d escort me on any WWE appearances.”

Dolph Ziggler added, “Tim White brightened every room he walked into & the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir.”

Posting photos of the two together from his own home bar and gym, Sheamus wrote, “I’m absolutely gutted. Timmy, thank you for the laughs, your advice, amazing stories and great times. I love ya fella.”

Shelton Benjamin also worked with White throughout his WWE career and said that we lost a great guy. “Tim always made me feel like much welcomed family. My condolences to the White family.”

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff said he always looked forward to seeing Tim. “Last time was around Christmas. As always, Tim as as warm, genuine, and full of life as usual. I’ll miss hearing your stories. See ya down the road.”

John “Bradshaw” Layfield described White as one of the best guys he’s ever known. “He and Arnie were the epitome of old school cool. Ron and I tore up his bar a few times….and we had more nights together in more countries than I can count having a great time. Rest easy Legend. Love you,” JBL wrote.

Paige said White had a heart of gold and was always the nicest person in any room he was in. “I’ll miss his Andre the Giant stories and hugs. Lucky to have known such a great human. RIP Tim,” Paige said.

“The World’s loss. The World is a less better place without Tim White,” continued Sean Waltman.

Adam Scherr, known as Braun Strowman in WWE, added, “The world lost an amazing human. Tim was one of a kind. He was always in charge of handling me when I was with WWE. I was so honored to have him at my side like Andre did. You will be so very missed my dear friend. I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

Matt Hardy wrote, “Timmy was always so great to me & was a huge supporter of The Hardys. He was the kindest, most fair man you could ever meet. My thoughts go out to his family & loved ones – Rest in power, my friend.”

William Regal said he was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of his dear friend. “My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We’ve laughed so hard together we’ve both had tears in our eyes. There’s not a better way to remember you. Rest well.”