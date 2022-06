Impact Wrestling Names the Top 5 Knockouts of All Time As Fan Voted

Impact Wrestling has posted a new video counting down the top five Knockouts of all time, voted on by the fans. The list includes:

Honorable Mentions: Madison Rayne (#7), Rosemary (#6)

5. Angelina Love & Velvet Sky

4. Deonna Purrazzo

3. Mickie James

2. Awesome Kong

1. Gail Kim