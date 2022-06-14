Reverse Battle Royal and Digital Media championship match announced for Slammiversary pre-show

The Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will feature two bouts as a “fan-favorite match” returns, while the Digital Media Title will be on the line.

Impact announced today that the Reverse Battle Royal will return for the Slammiversary pre-show this weekend. Impact is billing this as the “long-awaited return” of a “fan-favorite match,” and one that is “the most notorious match type” in Impact, but it has received strong criticism in the past.

There’s no confirmation on participants or what the winner will receive, but the Reverse Battle Royal has included 16-18 participants in the past. The match was first introduced as a part of the Fight For The Right Tournament in 2006. The Reverse Battle Royal starts outside of the ring and all participants fight their way in. After the first 7 wrestlers make it into the ring, everyone else is eliminated, and the rules then change to standard Battle Royal rules. The match then changes to a standard singles match once there are only two wrestlers left. The winner of the singles match is declared the Reverse Battle Royal winner.

It was also announced that the Impact Digital Media Title match has been moved from the main Slammiversary pay-per-view card to the Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show. The match will see Rich Swann defend against Brian Myers.

We noted before how Swann recently defeated the injured Matt Cardona at a Wrestling Revolver event to become the new Digital Media Champion, but Cardona attacked Swann and escaped the show still in possession of the title. A segment recently aired on Impact to show that Cardona handed the title over to Myers, his longtime ally, and now Swann will attempt to gain possession of his title at Slammiversary.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air at 7:30pm ET, for free on YouTube and Impact+. The main card will then air live at 8pm ET on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Special Guest Enforcer: Mickie James.

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (c)

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, two mystery partners TBA)

Countdown To Slammiversary: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary: Reverse Battle Royal

Participants TBA

