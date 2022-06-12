Eric Young has high praise for Robert Roode

During an interview with WhatCulture.com, former WWE star Eric Young talked about working with Robert Roode over the years…

“Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite [opponent]. I think he’s one of — right now is probably the most underrated guy in the world. I think he’s the perfect pro wrestler. He’s a friend of mine and it’s gonna sound biased but, I’ve wrestled everybody, you know? I mean, you name it, I’ve shared a ring with ‘em and it’s nothing against other people. We talked about that three-way between Bobby and Austin [Aries] and me is one of my favorite matches of all-time. Me and Bobby versus A.M.W. at Victory Road from years and years ago was unbelievable for a bunch of reasons. Me and Bobby, Last Man Standing in Wembley is probably my favorite TNA match, IMPACT match of all-time.”

(quote source: PostWrestling.com)