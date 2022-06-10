Cena vs. Theory notes

John Cena is expected to feud with WWE United States Champion Theory.

WWE recently announced that Cena will be returning to TV on the June 27 RAW from Laredo, TX. The return coincides with the “#CenaMonth” celebration for Cena’s 20th anniversary with the company.

We’ve noted how Cena and Theory have gone back & forth in interviews and on social media, and how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly sees Theory as a young Cena. Word now, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that Cena is expected to feud with Theory when he returns later this month.

It’s believed that Cena’s return on RAW will lead to a match with Theory at SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville. Theory recently stated in an interview that he wanted to defend against Cena at a SummerSlam event, and now it looks like he may get his wish.

It was noted that the idea behind Cena vs. Theory is that Cena will bring the up & coming Superstar to a much higher level.

Theory began a new feud with Bobby Lashley on this week’s RAW, but there’s no word yet on if that will end before Cena returns.