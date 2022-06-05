Cody Rhodes injured, suffers possible torn pec

Cody Rhodes is injured and is working tonight’s Hell In A Cell match with a possible torn pec according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

The injury was sustained during a weightlifting exercise and was not an in-ring injury. Rhodes was scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins last night at a non-televised live event but he was replaced by Drew McIntyre. After the match was over, Rhodes did appear in front of the live crowd to chase Rollins.

Rhodes hyped his HIAC match for tonight in a tweet earlier today so it looks like the match is still a go, unless WWE’s doctor pulls him.

A torn pec injury is very painful and while a low grade tear takes up to six weeks to heal, a higher grade tear can take up to four months. Surgery is often required to fix a torn pec.