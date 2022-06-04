A possible WWE return, Jake Roberts working with Vice TV

– WWE legend The Rock is reportedly working with VICE and the “Dark Side Of The Ring” team on a new series. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts confirmed on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast that he is working with the VICE TV on at least one of their upcoming pro wrestling projects (per Wrestling Inc.):

On the project he is working on: “We did one about the mid-south. Me and, me and [Jim Ross] and Freebird [Michael P.S. Hayes]. Yeah and somebody else.”

DDP also on the podcast revealed that what was filmed was “pretty cool” and should be coming out in the fall of 2022. He mentioned about being involved in another project or episode asides from what Jake was filmed for. It was not revealed what this project was.

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that there’s a chance Cesaro could be set to make an unexpected WWE return soon.