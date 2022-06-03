Matt Hardy says Jeff Hardy was “almost knocked out” during Double Or Nothing match

Matt Hardy says brother Jeff Hardy was “almost knocked out” very early on in The Hardys’ win over The Young Bucks at AEW Double Or Nothing this past Sunday.

As we’ve noted, Double Or Nothing saw The Hardys defeat The Young Bucks but there was a lot of concern over Jeff based on his performance, with many feeling like he was “off” or “out of it” during the bout. Hardy and Adam Cole were then pulled from the 10-man match on AEW Dynamite, and replaced by Darby Allin and Hikuleo respectively.

In an update, Matt noted on the latest episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast that Jeff was pulled from Dynamite due to being “almost knocked out” very early in the Double Or Nothing match. Matt noted that Jeff was “hurt pretty bad.”

“Yeah, I was happy with the match [at Double Or Nothing], especially considering very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out,” Matt said. “So he got hurt pretty bad. That’s why he’s being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously. So he was kind of running on fumes going through the match. So he still held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things.”

Matt added that after the point where Jeff was almost knocked out, Jeff has no recollection of the match at Double Or Nothing.

“We have a couple of ideas, but we’re not sure [where Jeff got hurt]. He has no recollection. Like he doesn’t remember the match at all after that happened. So thank god The Young Bucks are The Young Bucks and I’m me,” Matt said. “He was literally just a vessel being given directions throughout this match to kind of do what he was supposed to do. So considering he really got knocked loopy terribly at some point earlier in the match, he still did pretty good to go through and do everything he did. It’s so funny that he’s just still such a great athlete and so good at what he does. If you look at the Swanton he does on the stairs, he still does it like perfectly. And he didn’t realize he was supposed to do it until he was told he was supposed to do it.”

There’s no word yet on when Jeff will be back in action.