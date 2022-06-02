AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite drew 969,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.31% from last week’s episode, which drew 929,000 viewers for the Double Or Nothing go-home and Third Anniversary episode.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.40 key demographic rating represents 522,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 14.22% from last week’s 457,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #6 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #30 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #44 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since April 13, and the highest key demo rating since March 23. The episode had some competition from the NHL Playoffs on cable this week, but it was a fairly normal night on TV. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 4.31% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

The NHL Playoffs game between Tampa Bay and New York on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.75 rating, also drawing 2.363 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.326 million viewers, also drawing a 0.28 key demo rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 109.74% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 110.52% from the previous year. It is important to note that the 2021 episode was a Friday Night Dynamite show.

Wednesday’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from Double Or Nothing, AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Max Caster, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn in the opener, MJF speaking after his controversial weekend, The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, Wardlow vs. JD Drake, Johnny Elite vs. an opponent to be announced (the returning Miro), plus Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode