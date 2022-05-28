Bryan Danielson on his leg getting caught last week, getting older and clumsier

Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews spoke to AEW star Bryan Danielson this week ahead of last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the interview, Danielson addressed the incident where his leg got trapped between the elevated ring ramp and the ring at the end of last week’s Rampage TV taping. You can see the extended video of the incident below. Danielson attributed to his leg getting caught to getting older and clumsier.

The good news is that his leg getting trapped didn’t appear to cause any serious injury and only some minor swelling. Below are some highlights (via B/R and Fightful):

Danielson on his leg getting caught:

“I laugh at myself because I just turned 41 and I’m like, ‘I’m just this old man who falls into these cracks and I can’t get up.’ All that was going through my head when I was in there was, ‘I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.’ My ankle and just below my knee are a little bit swollen, but it’s interesting. In my life, I like physical things. Even when I’m not wrestling, I like kickboxing and jiu-jitsu or hiking or whatever it is, so I’m just used to things being swollen and that sort of thing. I’ll see at Dynamite on Wednesday just to get the trainer to look at it and make sure everything’s OK.”

On feeling invincible when he has his gear on:

“I find it fascinating from a performer’s standpoint, the second I put my wrestling gear on, I feel invincible, no matter what is hurting me. I put my gear on and I’m ready to go. I’m looking at my ankle right now and thinking, ‘Uhhh,’ but when I put my gear on, it feels like there is nothing in the world that can hurt me. I know that’s not true, but that’s how it feels.”

On laughing after it happened:

“I was laughing after with Eddie Kingston and Mox. ‘Of course.’ This would have never happened at 28, I would have been very aware of my surroundings, now I’m just this old clumsy man who slips in things.”