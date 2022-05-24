LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT
Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight’s WWE NXT at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:
* Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro
* Wes Lee vs. Sanga
* Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez
* Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in a non-title match
* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell in a non-title match
* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley (unconfirmed)
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez (unconfirmed)
