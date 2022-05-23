Kris Statlander: “I actually did not watch wrestling at all growing up”

“I actually did not watch wrestling at all growing up, so I didn’t learn anything about anybody until I started training actually in 2016, so it was well past everything. I wish I could say that he was an inspiration for me but I wasn’t around I didn’t know of his work until more recently. To be picked sort of as an alternate, I guess, to honor his legacy, makes me want to do the wrestling community proud. I’m given an opportunity to really honor someone’s legacy who truly was one of the greatest. Even though I may not know much about it, I still know a huge opportunity when I am presented with one and I will be going up with my 100 percent all-business, just going full-forward, trying to do the best that I can and really wrestle for the Hart family.”

source: Wrestlingsc.com