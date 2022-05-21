Booker T on AEW’s expanded roster: “He’s not going to fire guys, he’s just going to let their contracts run out”

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about the size of the current AEW roster…

“Yeah, there’s been a lot of guys on the show. They try to get a lot of guys on that show and highlight as many things as they possibly can. A lot of things get lost in the shuffle, of course, in doing that. WCW, back in the day, they hired a bunch of guys. Most of the guys, they just hired them just so they wouldn’t go to WWE. WCW had signed a bunch of guys and they were sitting at home, making money. They just didn’t want those guys to go to the WWE or back to WWE.”

“We’ve seen now a lot of the AEW originals contracts are coming up and they’re not getting re-signed, so maybe that’s the theme and the motto of Tony Khan. I think that’s what I heard. He’s not going to fire guys, he’s just going to let their contracts run out. He may not use them but he’s still going to pay them. I don’t know if that’s a recipe for success, but we will find out in the long run.”

(quotes source: WrestlingInc.com)