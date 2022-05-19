Vince McMahon remembers Andre the Giant

Today would have been the 76th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to celebrate The Eighth Wonder of The World.

“A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would have been his 76th birthday,” McMahon wrote.

Andre passed away on January 27, 1993 at the age of 46, due to congestive heart failure. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that same year, as the inaugural inductee.

You can see Vince’s full tweet below: