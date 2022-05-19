Johnny Elite and Maki Itoh appear as the Jokers on Dynamite

The two Jokers in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament were John Hennigan and Maki Itoh last night and both individuals were on the losing side.

Hennigan used the Johnny Elite name, continuing the tradition of replacing his last name depending where he is working. The former WWE Tag Team and Impact World champion faced Samoa Joe in the opening match of the show but the ROH TV champion came out with the victory.

Meanwhile, Japanese favorite Maki Itoh was Britt Baker’s surprise opponent. The 26-year-old last appeared for the company at Revolution last year where she was Baker’s mystery partner as they took on Thunder Rosa and Riho. But just like Johnny Elite, Itoh was defeated in her match and is out of the tournament.

In other tournament news, Kyle O’Reilly defeated Fenix to advance while Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy to move on as well. Samoa Joe will now take on Kyle O’Reilly with the winner facing Adam Cole in the men’s tournament final.

In the women’s tournament, Britt Baker will take on Toni Storm while Ruby Soho has to wait to find out who she goes against when Kris Statlander battles Red Velvet.