Former NXT star files new trademark, Miro lands a TV role

May 19, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful reports that on May 13, Samuel Shaw (formerly Dexter Lumis in WWE) filed to trademark the term ‘Hatchet’ for entertainment and merchandise services.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

– Former TNT Champion Miro will Be Starring in an NEW CBS Series Called “East New York” which will debut soon on Television

