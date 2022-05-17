William Regal says he was all for the changes to NXT

“Last summer, when we wanted to revamp, I’m like, ‘Great.’ When I heard what Mr. McMahon wanted, I was all for that, but when it comes to athletes. The PC is, at the end of the day, people have all these nonsense ideas about what it is. It’s the biggest wrestling school in the world and it is an incredible wrestling school. The PC works if you put your time in. If you come in there, turn up and do your class once a day and you go home, it’s not going to work unless you are the one, the magic one, that can do everything. You have to put your time in. I know this personally, sometimes the talent that are getting paid, that aren’t doing well, perhaps they need to look themselves in the mirror and realize, instead of spending time on their phone, perhaps they should be in the ring trying to get better. From last November, I was in meetings where it was myself, Hideki Suzuki, Tim Thatcher, and Danny Burch in an open ring, which means anybody can come and get in our ring. We were training with each other. I watched this several times, two classes do their class, not really paying attention to the people in the ring or the trainer telling them anything, get in the ring, do their five minutes, get out, walk straight to their phones, pick it up, and walk out the building. Not one person comes to our ring.

It’s our fault that you’re not going home and practicing your promos and your own time. You just do it when it’s promo day. That’s not going to get you anywhere unless you are the one. Robbie Brookside, they go to his class, you cannot get much more experience because he’s so good at that and he’s so good at being the opening coach. They go to his class, ‘Oh, it’s just basics,’ he teaches them, they can’t wait to leave and they never go back. I ask people, ‘Do you ever go back to Robbie’s class and actually learn or keep doing?’ ‘I don’t need that.’ ‘Yes, you do.’ I can have a match with just a headlock and wristlock. I don’t need any more than that. I’ll make it last for an hour if I need to, because I know enough stuff to make it look good and put emotions between.”

source: Renee Paquette on The Sessions (via Fightful)