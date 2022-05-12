Impact Wrestling Report, 5/12/22

Join us tonight for complete results from the latest episode of Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm.

The show begins with Mathew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan in the ring. They hype Slammversary. Tonight is the beginning tournament for the number one contendership. The Gauntlet for the Gold.

Match 1. Kenny King (with Maria Kanellis, Honor No More) VS Chris Bey (Bullet Club) Winner will qualify for Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

Maria joins the announce team, but all faction members have been banned from ringside. The two trade headlocks and arm-drags to start the match. Interesting fact about these two, Kenny King helped train Chris Bey. The match spills to the outside and they start trading blows. Bey scoots back in the ring and launches himself back to floor on King. Back in the ring, Bey heads to the top, but King knocks him off and double knees him. He gets a quick one count. The two bounce the ropes and King hits a big powerslam. King misses on a legdrop and running elbow. Bey lays in a series of kicks and heads to the top, where he lands a cross body. The then hits a torture rack cutter for a long two. King recovers and hits a chin checker and tiger driver for another two count. Bey stands and levels King with a spin kick. Bey then DDT’s King for yet another two count. Bey then connects with a sliced bread. He heads back to the top, Maria interferes. Kenny kicks him off the top and levels him with the Royal Flush to get the win.

Winner by pinfall, Kenny King. By winning this match, King will challenge for Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

Alisha Edwards and Giselle Shaw are show backstage getting ready for their match. Giselle seems less than thrilled being with Alisha.

Match 2. Knockouts Tag Champs, The Influence, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne VS Giselle Shaw and Alisha Edwards

Alisha and Giselle start off quick and double team the champs. We go to a quick break, but The Influence is in trouble. Dashwood is in control as we return. She pulls Alisha to the corner and The Influence double team her with stomps in the corner. Alisha fires out to her feet on Madison, but eats a clothesline. Rayne hits a knee into a neck breaker for a one count. Madison then cheap shots Giselle on the apron. Alisha kicks Madison in the head and makes the tag. Shaw enters hot and lays in a series of kicks to Dashwood and Rayne. After a DDT, she gets a two count on Rayne. Alisha tags in and flatlines Madison for a two count. Dashwood attacks Madison from behind. The ref missed it. After a double flatliner. The match is over.

Winners and still your Impact Knockouts Champions, The Influence.

Violent By Design challenge the Briscoes for next week.