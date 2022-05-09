LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW EPISODE

– The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro

We go right to the ring and out first come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off. Fans chant for Orton and Riddle as they take the mic. Orton welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW.

Orton says unfortunately at WrestleMania Backlash, even though they gave it everything they had, they lost the battle to The Bloodline, but before this is all said and done, they will win the war. Orton brings up how SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos originally wanted to unify the titles, but that didn’t happen because Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tore the contracts up as he knew his cousins can’t hold a candle to RK-Bro. Orton goes on and says RK-Bro wants the blue brand titles, so that they can become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle says they’re going to SmackDown this week and if Reigns says no to the title unification match, it just proves that The Tribal Chief has no confidence in his cousins. Riddle starts hyping Orton up until the music hits and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They stop on the ramp and here come the red Solo cups.

Ford and Dawkins take the mics and taunt RK-Bro for their loss at WrestleMania Backlash, but say they should be worried about The Profits, not The Usos. The Profits declare that they got next and they will be the ones to unify the titles. The two teams are in the ring having words now. Ford says not only do they want the RAW Tag Team Titles tonight, they want the smoke as well. Riddle says RK-Bro 4:20 says we just smoked your asses, and Orton says they’re going to do it with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment – RKO. Orton’s music starts back up as the two teams have words in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Ford and Riddle start off and Ford rolls Riddle for 2. Ford with more quick roll-ups and a jab of disrespect, then some showing off to a mixed reaction. Ford taunts Riddle now. They lock up and Riddle nails the flying armbar. They tangle and Riddle jumps on Ford’s back. More back and forth, then Riddle pats Ford on the head to taunt him. Ford seethes now.

Ford takes control and nails a dropkick, then tags in Dawkins for the double team. Dawkins with a shoulder block and a 2 count. Dawkins comes back with another dropkick for a quick pin attempt. Riddle fights back and turns it around with kicks. Orton tags in with corner uppercuts to Dawkins to beat him down. Orton slams Dawkins face-first into the turnbuckle, then across the ring into the opposite corner. Orton mounts Dawkins in the corner with right hands as fans count along with him.

Riddle tags back in and Orton drops Dawkins, then flips Riddle onto Dawkins for a close 2 count. Ford tags in as Riddle sends Dawkins to the floor with a scissors. Dawkins ends up bringing Riddle out to the floor. Ford runs the ring and leaps out with a big dive, taking Riddle down at ringside. Ford poses to mostly boos as Orton looks on from the apron. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford levels Riddle with a big clothesline. Riddle counters a suplex and nails a jumping knee to the face. Orton and Dawkins tag in but Orton unloads and nails the powerslam. Ford comes in but he also eats a powerslam in the middle of the ring. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT on Dawkins and he hits it. Orton drops down and hits the mat as fans cheer him on. Dawkins blocks the RKO and rocks Orton. Riddle tags in but Dawkins doesn’t see it as he also gets hit. Orton and Ford get sent to the floor. Riddle with a running punt kick to Ford from the apron.

Riddle leaps out off the apron but miscommunication causes him to hit Orton instead, taking him down. Dawkins brings Riddle in for a big Spinebuster. Ford goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash to Riddle for the pin but Orton rushes in and makes the save just in time. Orton drops Dawkins at ringside. Ford stuns Riddle with a kick in the middle of the ring.

Ford goes back to the top for another Frogsplash but Riddle catches him in mid-air on the way down with a big RKO for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: RK-Bro

– After the match, the music hits as RK-Bro stands tall. Orton looks a bit shocked and impressed at the finish as we go to replays. Orton and Riddle hit the corners to pose for the fans again.

– The announcers show us how Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash. Jimmy says Rhodes vs. WWE United States Champion Theory will begin at 10pm tonight. Kevin Patrick is on the stage now as he welcomes his guest, Theory. The champ comes out to boos. Patrick asks Theory how he’s preparing for such a worthy challenger in Rhodes tonight. Theory asks if he looks like he needs to prepare because he can do this all day and is the youngest United States Champion for a reason. Theory says he’s already great and is barely scratching the surface of his full potential. Theory yells at the fans to shut up but the boos get louder. Theory doesn’t give a damn about Cody or the past, because Theory is the future and all he cares about is himself. Theory goes on talking trash and takes a selfie as his music starts back up while the boos get louder.

– We see how Rhea Ripley became the latest disciple to WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania Backlash last night.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. They hit the ring and pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Edge has the mic now. He says they formed The Judgment Day because they were tired of being sheep like all of you. Edge says that did get him a WWE Hall of Fame ring but big deal because he’s bigger than the Hall of Fame. Edge says that also got his body beat up. He talks about how his body is full of injuries also. He goes on and scolds the fans for being keyboard warriors with their asinine comments. Edge says Judgment Day holds the mirror up to each fan and the fans don’t like what they see, mainly because they’re ugly. Edge says Judgment Day can look in any mirror and they like what they see. Edge insults AJ Styles and the local crowd, and says they don’t seem to understand that no one can touch Judgment Day. Fans chant “you suck!” now.

Priest says the truth hurts as individually he and Edge were able to destroy all of your favorites, but together they are something more, something else, but imagine adding an instrument of brutality, which they did in Ripley. Edge shows Ripley off to mostly boos. Priest calls on everyone to rise for the newest member of The Judgment Day – Rhea Ripley! Fans boo as Ripley poses. Ripley says joining the group was the easiest decision of her life. She saw the two of them change for the better and she wanted that for herself. She’s done signing autographs at the airport for all the little kids who come to her saying they want to be like her when they grown up, then she goes online the next day and sees the autographs on eBay. She says she’s done being used and that’s why she joined The Judgment Day. Fans give her the “What!?” treatment now.

Rhea says speaking of being used, she has some unfinished business to tend to tonight – Liv Morgan. Rhea says Liv can no longer ride her coattails and tonight she will give her a reason to cry when she destroys her. Edge hypes Priest and Ripley up some more and their unrealized potential – Priest as The Punishment, Ripley as The Eradicator, they were ships without a rudder but he is that rudder, with the direction. They are now his saints of fate. Edge reveals how he recently approached Ripley and talked to her about her true potential, which led to the split from Liv. Edge takes the credit for breaking up your favorite tag team, as he told Ripley that Liv was holding her back. He saw wasted domination and a juggernaut willing to live in the slow lane instead of dominating everything. Edge goes on and says his movement is not done, they aren’t finished yet and they are looking for more… the music interrupts and out comes Liv to a pop.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan marches to the ring and poses on the apron as Rhea Ripley stares her down from the corner. Edge and Damian Priest watch from ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as they start brawling. Ripley drops Liv and the referee checks on her. Ripley launches Liv across the ring, then charges in with a shoulder thrust into the corner. Rhea tosses Liv across the ring again but this time she runs into a boot. Liv fights from the corner but Rhea delivers shoulder thrusts as the referee counts.

Ripley works Liv over in the corner and takes her to the top for a superplex. Liv fights back and sends Ripley to the mat. Liv with a hurricanrana off the top rope, then a dropkick. Liv runs right into a big boot from Ripley for another close 2 count. Ripley mounts Liv with some trash talking and aggressive offense as some fans boo. Ripley slams Liv face-first into the mat and keeps beating on her to keep her down. Ripley uses the middle rope as the referee counts and warns her. Ripley with another big strike to the back. Liv tries to fight up but Rhea continues to dominate her and keep her down. The referee checks on Liv again.

Edge and Priest look on as Rhea takes Liv down into a body triangle submission in the middle of the ring. Ripley screams in Liv’s face. Liv tries to turn it into a 2 count but Ripley kicks out and then levels her with a boot. Liv with a nonchalant pin attempt and a clothesline. Ripley keeps Liv down with a boot to the back now. Liv slides out of the Riptide and mounts some offense now. Ripley swings but Liv blocks it and unloads. Liv stuns her with an enziguri. Liv with a big float-over DDT but Ripley gets right back up stumbling. Liv with double knees to the face for a close 2 count. Liv looks to capitalize but Rhea rocks her.

Rhea runs unto a back elbow. Liv comes off the top rope but Rhea slaps her out of mid-air. Rhea goes on and applies the inverted Cloverleaf in the middle of the ring now. Liv tries to crawl to the ropes but Ripley tightens the hold for the submission win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, The Judgment Day stands tall together in the middle of the ring as the music hits. Edge nods at Rhea and she goes to Liv for a post-match attack. Ripley rag-dolls Liv with the Cloverleaf and makes her scream out while Edge gets down in her face, laughing and taunting her. The Judgment Day stands tall again but the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to the stage. He walks towards the ring as the music hits again and out comes AJ Styles. Styles stands with Balor on the ramp as we go back to a break.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

