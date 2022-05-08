WWE Backlash PPV Recap

The Kickoff Show for tonight’s special event gets underway with an introduction by host Kayla Braxton. Checks welcome us into the pre-show zone where she is joined by panelists Kevin Patrick, JBL, Peter Rosenberg and Booker T.

The panelists introduce themselves and then they begin running down the lineup of matches scheduled for tonight’s big event. From there, we head into our first of many video packages that details the back-story leading into a given match on tonight’s card. The first video package focuses on the build-up to tonight’s Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match.

When the package wraps up, we hear the panelists weigh-in with their thoughts on the Rollins-Rhodes rivalry, before ultimately giving their individual predictions for the bout. We then move on to the Bobby Lashley vs. Omos match story.

After the video package airs bringing fans up to speed on the Lashley-Omos rivalry, we return to the pre-show panel where we are now joined by MVP. The panelists talk with MVP about turning on Lashley, aligning with Omos and more.

Once this segment wraps up, we head to a quick commercial break and then we return to the video package detailing the history leading up to tonight’s showdown between Edge and AJ Styles. When we return from the video package, we hear the panelists thoughts on the match, which features JBL comparing them to Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero.

Now we head to another commercial break. When we return, we go straight into a pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to tonight’s “I Quit” match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

The video wraps up and then we head back to the panelists for their thoughts and predictions on the big rematch from WrestleMania. After this, we go to another commercial break.

Upon returning we head into a video package that looks back on the events that led up to tonight’s showdown between former friends-turned-foes Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Once that package concludes, we return to the pre-show panel area where the panelists are joined by Madcap Moss himself to break down his issues with Corbin ahead of their match on tonight’s show.

When this segment wraps up, we shoot backstage to a special message from Paul Heyman and The Usos. The three each give a Mother’s Day shout-out and then talk about The Bloodline coming out on top in tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash main event.

After that we go to another commercial break and return for the final pre-show segment. This includes the package for the main event and then analysis on The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre bout.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

The pre-show panelists wrap things up and the Kickoff Show comes to an end. The WrestleMania Backlash 2022 cold open video package airs and then we shoot inside the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI. for the start of the main pay-per-view show.

On that note, we head down to the ring and get ready for our opening contest of the evening. The package for Rollins-Rhodes airs and then we hear the loud screams of “Burn it Down!” to bring out Seth “Freakin'” Rollins himself.

Rollins heads to the ring while Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton help color in the picture that is about to be painted on the canvas between these two. Now Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and out comes “The American Nightmare.”

Cody and Seth stare each other down after they wrap up their respective ring entrances, and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see Rollins take Cody down first as this one gets going. He stops and taunts Cody a bit before they reengage. When they do, we see Cody get in some offense but Rollins still has some fun laughing and taunting Cody.

They exchange some more back-and-forth offense and then the action spills out to the ringside area on the floor. We see Rollins turn Cody inside-out with a running clothesline before bringing the match back into the ring, where he works Cody over some more.

Cody finally fires up and begins making a big of a comeback. He puts together his first sustained offensive series in some time, landing a big drop kick and a disaster kick for a close near fall.

We see Cody once again attempt a disaster kick, however this time Seth “Freakin'” Rollins had the timing down, as he side-steps it and hits a counter that sends “The American Nightmare” soaring out to the floor.

Rhodes lands on the floor at ringside with authority and immediately talks about his shoulder being hurt. Regardless, Rollins follows up on the big spot and brings the action back into the squared circle to deliver some additional punishment on Rhodes.

After Rollins cuts off a few comeback attempts from Cody, we see him finally connect on a big superplex off the top to effectively shift the momentum in his favor.

The two stagger up to their feet and begin trading shots. They begin picking up the intensity and after we see one Cross Rhodes not finish off Rollins, Cody recovers and avoids a Pedigree to hit another, this time putting away “Freakin'” Rollins for the win after a roll-up and holding the tights.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

We return from a quick commercial break to the video package catching fans up on the history between Bobby Lashley and Omos, as well as MVP, leading up to tonight’s match.

After the package concludes, we return inside the arena in Providence where the familiar sounds of Omos’ theme hits the house speakers inside the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The big man makes his way to the ring accompanied by MVP.

His music dies down and now the equally familiar sounds of Bobby Lashley’s theme hits. This brings out “The All Mighty,” who gets a nice pop from the crowd as pyro explodes and he heads to the ring to get further retribution on Omos and MVP.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second PPV match of the night. The start of this one sees Lashley go right at the much larger Omos, unloading a ferocious combination of strikes on the giant man backed by his own former mentor, MVP.

This strategy serves Lashley well coming out of the gate, however it isn’t long at all before the larger Omos shifts the momentum in his favor and completely takes over on offense. He rag-dolls Lashley and then works him over on the ropes as MVP taunts him from the ringside area.

Lashley ends up getting a standing back-take on the massive Omos, hopping onto his back and looking for a choke but instead, he is shucked off. Lashley hits the mat but bounces right back up and goes after Omos with impressive tenacity.

He starts to knock the big man backwards and as he nearly knocks him out of the ring, he opts instead to tie up the big arms of the giant and unloading on him with a free range of punches. The crowd counts along as each shot lands. MVP ends up using his cane to help untie the restrained arms of Omos.

We see Lashley catch him and he goes out to the floor to make him pay. He applies the Hurt Lock on him but Omos hits Lashley from behind in the ring to help MVP. Lashley re-enters the ring and Omos starts working him over, until Lashley fights his way free and takes down the big man.

He applies the Hurt Lock to him as well and Omos looks down and out at first, but starts fighting his way back to his feet. Omos fades back down but then somehow last-ditches his way into the corner backwards, effectively smashing Lashley in the process.

We see Lashley knock Omos senseless and then manhandle him by hoisting him up and planting him down with a vicious spinebuster. He goes for a big spear upon Omos getting up, but Omos avoids it and takes over.

After some more interference from the “X-Factor” in MVP, we see Omos go for the cover and score the three-count. This allows MVP to shout “I told you!” into the face of Lashley over-and-over again as he’s laid out after the match.

Winner: Omos

Setting Tone For Main Event Later In The Show

We go to a commercial break and when we return, the commentary trio of Smith, Graves and Saxton talk about tonight’s main event. Then, we get another look at the Paul Heyman and The Usos segment from the WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff Show earlier this evening.

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Now we are treated to the video package that tells the story and sets the stage for our next match — AJ Styles vs. Edge II.

When the package wraps up, we head back inside the arena where we hear Edge’s theme music. Out comes the “Rated-R Superstar” for this highly anticipated rematch from this year’s WrestleMania.

Edge settles inside the ring and then waits as his music fades down. Now AJ Styles’ theme hits to bring out “The Phenomenal One.” The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

We see Edge start in the early offensive lead, as the commentators speculate as to whether or not Styles foresaw the vicious turn this rivalry with Edge that started off from strictly a competitive standpoint would go on to take.

Styles ends up firing up for an offensive comeback, knocking Edge out of the ring and hitting a high spot from the ring to the floor. Upon bringing the action back into the squared circle, Styles goes for his Phenomenal Forearm spot from the ring apron.

Edge ends up shutting it down and shift the offensive momentum back in his favor. He goes to work on Styles for a few minutes in the ring before taking him outside the ring where he bounces his head off the steel ring steps.

“The Rated-R Superstar” grounds “The Phenomenal One” on the mat and locks in a shoulder hold. He cranks away at it and then the camera shows a tight close-up shot as we see Edge let out an evil laugh and ask Styles how his forearm is feeling.

He eventually lets it go and then looks to put some more offensive pressure on Styles, but instead, Styles blasts an unexpecting Edge with a Pele kick.

Both guys are down for a while and when they finally do get up, they each bounce off the ropes and go for a cross body press at the same time, smashing mid-section to mid-section in the middle of the air in the middle of the ring.

They’re both down for a while again and when they get up this time, Styles fires up and starts stringing together an impressive offensive sequence, which closes with a close near fall attempt.

A hurricanrana off the top-rope later, Edge is barely kicking out of another near fall attempted by “The Phenomenal One.” Styles calls for a Styles Clash after selling his forearm upon getting up.

Edge goes for a counter but Styles counters that for a shoulder move that garners him another two-count on a near fall attempt. Edge takes over from there, and ends up catching Styles on the mat with a crossface attempt.

Styles ends up fighting his way free and he goes for a calf-crusher. He locks it in but Edge eventually makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken.

With one good arm, we see Styles successfully connect on a Styles Clash on Edge. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, but somehow Edge finds a way to kick out before the count of three.

This leads to Styles going out to the ring apron and calling for the Phenomenal Forearm. He calls an audible and heads to the top-rope.

He is distracted by Damian Priest, who makes his way out. Finn Balor emerges behind him and nails Priest from behind. They continue to brawl as Styles gets ready to leap off the top.

Instead, a mystery man in a hoodie comes over and knocks Styles off the top. Edge then locks in a submission on Styles, who scrambles and fights, but when Edge turns it into a full-on choke, Styles goes out. Edge wins.

Winner: Edge

Rhea Ripley Joins Forces With Edge

Once the bout wraps up, we see the mystery person re-enter the ring. They remove their hood, revealing themselves to be Rhea Ripley.

Ripley with dyed black hair grins in evil fashion at the camera as Edge lets out a sinister laugh. That’s how this scene wraps up.

SmackDown Women’s Title I Quit Match

Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey

We are now treated to the video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s WrestleMania rematch between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

When the package wraps up, we return inside the arena where Ronda Rousey makes her way out to the ring to the sounds of Joan Jett.

She settles in the ring and her iconic theme song dies down. Now the equally iconic theme of her opponent, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte flair plays to bring her out.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this I Quit match for the SmackDown Women’s title here at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Early on, we see Rousey dominating Charlotte with relative ease. She rag-dolls her around the ring with vicious suplexes and Judo throws and starts looking for submission attempts before Charlotte eventually shifts the momentum into her favor.

Now we see the action spill out to the floor, where each woman spends some time in the offensive driver’s seat. The ref even asks each of them a time or two if they quit yet.

Rousey and Charlotte end up trading shots all the way up the entrance ramp, Charlotte has a kendo stick but Rousey ends up going to the back to grab two Kendo sticks.

We see Rousey end up going full-on H.A.M. mode on “The Queen” with the pair of Kendo sticks, beating her all the way back to the ring.

Charlotte ends up taking the camera away from the camera man at ringside and blasting Rousey with it. Rousey fights back into the offensive lead shortly thereafter, where she beats Charlotte all throughout the crowd.

They fight as they move through the crowd and Charlotte ends up blasting Rousey into the steel before bringing her higher up inside the arena.

We see Charlotte continue to rag-doll Rousey outside the ring, bouncing her head off the announcers table and hitting a power bomb on her where she lands back-first against the ringside barricade.

When Rousey won’t quit after that, we see Charlotte get nasty as she taunts the former UFC veteran and pie-faces her over and over again, before “Rowdy” Ronda gets pissed and b*tch-slaps Charlotte before verbally lashing into her.

As the action continues, we see Charlotte beat Rousey down some more before heading to the top-rope where she appears to be setting up a high spot before Rousey springs to form.

Rousey ends up snatching an armbar through the ring ropes, draping down as Charlotte is half-way to the top and stuck upside down hanging from the turnbuckles. Rousey nearly got Charlotte to scream “I Quit” but ultimately “The Queen” does not.

They end up landing hard on the ground below and each are down for a bit before re-engaging in this one while the fans selfishly chant “We want tables!” over and over again in the background.

Charlotte beats Rousey down with a chair and then hits her Natural Selection semi-finisher in the ring. She demands the referee ask Ronda after that offensive sequence, but Rousey insists her answer is “No.”

Rousey finds herself stuck in the Figure-8 soon after that, and while it seemed based on her reaction that she was going to quit, ultimately she does not and she escapes. Even still, Rousey is the one down while Charlotte kicks her in the head and sets up an unfolded steel chair in the middle of the ring.

Charlotte calls the ref over before executing the spot, she grabs the mic that the ref is holding and tells Rousey it’s her last chance. She then in evil fashion wishes her a happy mother’s day before charging at her.

In one swift motion, however, Rousey snatches up an armbar through the steel chair that Charlotte was holding. The ref asks if she quits and Charlotte says “No!” Rousey says, “I was hoping you would say that!” before cranking back on the arm and seemingly breaking it, forcing Charlotte to scream in pain the words “Yes! I quit!” Rousey wins. We have a new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Winner and NEW SmackDown Women’s Champion: Ronda Rousey

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

The video package airs now to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features former friends turned rivals Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

After the package wraps up, we are treated to each of their respective ring entrances. They’re both in the ring now and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

We see Moss start off with some strong offensive dominance, but it isn’t long before the dastardly deeds of Corbin helps him take over.

Corbin enjoys some time in the offensive driver’s seat before Moss shows signs of life again, fighting from underneath and working his way back into competitive form.

Eventually we see the pace and intensity pick up in this one, with some End of Days’ attempts and other high spots nearly finishing things off.

Ultimately, however, when all is said-and-done, it is a simple unexpected pin attempt out of nowhere from Moss that seals the deal for Corbin. Moss wins.

Winner: Madcap Moss

Charlotte’s Broken Arm Confirmed

After another quick advertising time-out, we return inside the arena to the commentary area, where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are joined by Corey Graves for the call for tonight’s highly-anticipated six-man main event.

With that said, the trio quickly look back at some of the action from earlier in the show this evening, including Rousey’s epic title win over Charlotte.

We shoot backstage to Kayla Braxton where she gives us an update from WWE medical. An X-ray given to Charlotte after the match confirms a fracture of her radius.

RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline

We now shoot to the video package to set the stage for our main event. On that note, the extensive video feature airs now to tell the story leading into tonight’s six-man tag-team main event at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

This one features The Bloodline trio of Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) taking on “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and the team of RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle).

With that said, we return live in the arena after the package wraps up and we are treated to the ring entrances of our first team.

Out first to a big pop from the fans in Providence is “The Scottish Warrior” himself. He comes out with his massive sword in hand as always. Pyro erupts and he heads down to the ring.

Next out are RK-Bro, as “The Viper” Randy Orton and “The Original BRO” Riddle head to the ring to join McIntyre.

The babyface trio awaits the entrance of their opposition, and the guitar riff hits to start the theme for The Bloodline. This brings out the team of Roman Reigns and The Usos, who make their way to the ring accompanied by Paul Heyman.

We hear the bell shortly after this and now our final match of the evening is officially underway. It will be Drew McIntyre kicking things off for his team.

Jimmy and Jey Uso take turns on their end of the ring, with McIntyre easily handling them both early on. We get a big, built-up dramatic tease for a tag to Reigns, however he ultimately heels out and doesn’t come in.

Riddle ends up in the ring and after some fancy heel work, we see The Usos emerge in a dominant offensive lead over the RK-Bro member.

We see Riddle stuck in the ring for what seems like an eternity, getting beat on by whomever is the legal man on the other side of the ring at a given time.

Eventually a double tag is made, as McIntyre tags in right as Reigns finally does for his team. The commentators talk about this being a rare mistake made on the part of Reigns.

“The Scottish Warrior” hits a big offensive spurt, making the fired up comeback for his team, however Reigns ends up slowing down his momentum by connecting with a Superman punch.

Reigns enjoys several minutes in the offensive lead, dominating McIntyre until finally one mistake costs him. He taunts Orton on the ring apron, which prompts the ref to hold Orton from entering the ring.

While this is going on, Reigns has his back turned to McIntyre to watch, and in that moment, McIntyre recovers and connects with a Claymore Kick on Reigns that the champ didn’t see coming.

Orton fires up on the apron asking for the tag and he finally gets it. Upon getting it he hits all of his trademark signature moves as the crowd explodes with each one that lands.

Now we see Orton dealing with some interference attempts on the part of The Usos, one after the other, however Orton takes them out. He turns to see Reigns charging at him for a Spear attempt, however Orton somehow sensed it coming and connected with an instant counter-RKO as Reigns was charging in.

Now we see The Usos again try and beat down Orton from behind, only to eat an RKO each for their respective attempts. McIntyre re-enters the picture, blasting anything that moves with a Claymore Kick.

Things end up with everyone down and out, and Riddle getting on the ring apron and jumping up and down asking for the tag. The Usos help Reigns to their corner where he makes the tag. Riddle is also tagged in.

“The Original BRO” takes the hot tag and starts connecting with wild suplexes and slams on everyone in sight. He hits a running knee to Uso and follows up with a package suplex before heading to the top-rope and leaping off, connecting with his Floating Bro finisher for a close near fall attempt.

Riddle fires up and goes into Viper mode, pounding the mat as he waits for Uso to get up. When he does, he charges at him with designs on hitting an RKO. Uso avoids it and starts turning the tables on him until Orton hits the ring and starts beating down The Usos.

Orton takes out one of the Usos at ringside but then turns around into a Superman punch from Reigns. Reigns then turns around into McIntyre, who rams him into the steel ring steps.

McIntyre takes the top of the commentary table and clears the monitors out of the way before heading over to Reigns. He picks Reigns up and points directly to the cleared off table.

He puts him in position for a power bomb but Uso runs at him, so he hits him with a Glasgow Kiss. Reigns recovers in this time, however, and he puts McIntyre through the table.

Reigns turns around into Riddle flying onto him from the ring. Uso follows that up by taking out Riddle. He takes Riddle into the ring and hits him with an enzugiri. Riddle counters with a big kick of his own. Both guys end up down on the mat after Uso hits a super kick and the crowd goes nuts,

Uso goes to the top-rope after that but Riddle recovers and leaps to the top in a single jump, connecting with a RKO out of nowhere. He turns right around to a Spear from Reigns, who follows up with the cover and the pin fall victory. Excellent main event.

Winners: The Bloodline

