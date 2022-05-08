Backlash 2022 live on Peacock and WWE Network tonight

Live from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, WWE presents WrestleMania Backlash on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

* Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s title

* Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

* Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match

* AJ Styles vs Edge with Damian Priest banned from ringside

* Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss

* Bobby Lashley vs Omos

The Kickoff show starts at 7PM ET and will air free on WWE.com, Peacock and WWE social media platforms. No match has been announced for the pre-show yet. Backlash starts at 8PM ET. Join us this evening for live coverage, and join the discussion on the event.