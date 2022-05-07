Bret Hart addresses rumors of him possibly making a return to AEW television

During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Bret Hart was asked about the rumors of him possibly making a return to AEW television. Here is what Hart had to say…

“Well, I’m happy [happily] retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”

“I’d be happy to help a lot of them and I know a lot of them and I talk to them, a lot of them sometimes by text or on the phone and people call me up. I always got advice and I can always pinpoint little things that can make a difference in a guy’s match or something he’s doing but, I’m a guy that likes being home. So they’re gonna have to call me on the phone. It’s not something I’m…I wish I could go to stuff more easily but I’m getting a lot older now and it’s getting harder for me to keep flying around and doing stuff. I gotta pick my days that I can do stuff. There are a lot of things I would love to be part of AEW and what they’re doing. I know they’ve got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that but, right now, I’m happy at home.”

