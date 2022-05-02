AEW wrestler removed from the roster

All Elite Wrestling stalwart Stu Grayson has been removed from the company’s official online roster page.

Navigating over to the relevant page on allelitewrestling.com at the time of writing brought no sign of the Dark Order member amongst the other S-listed wrestlers. This was noticed by @AEWmetrics, who tweeted that Grayson’s listing had been deleted along with those of Jack Evans, Joey Janela, and Marko Stunt.

Stu and tag team partner Evil Uno have been with AEW since May 2019, having made their debuts as The Dark Order at the original Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. That group has since been expanded to feature several other members, while Uno and Grayson’s prominence in the tag division has faded over the past year or so.

Grayson’s most recent AEW match was on the 25 April episode of Dark: Elevation (taped on 20 April).

There is currently no indication that Grayson and AEW have parted ways and it is feasible that his removal from the online roster page is an error. We will update in due course.