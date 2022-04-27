AEW Dynamite preview for tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues.
Dynamite will be headlined by a Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title, plus a big ten-man tag team match. There will also be a big qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament featuring a battle between AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, with CM Punk on commentary.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:
* Lance Archer vs. Wardlow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight
* The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson
* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR face off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary
* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET.
