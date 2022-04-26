Commentary team announced for Women’s Wrestling Army, Taya Valkyrie booked
Women’s Wrestling Army has announced that Janai Kai will take part in their first event on May 1 at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. They’ve also announced that the commentary team will be Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino.
So far the announced talent also includes Trish Adora, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) and Tasha Steelz.
Commentary team is set!!! This Sunday, May 1st at Fete Music Hall in Providence, RI for Women's Wrestling Army DEBUT Show!!!

— WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 25, 2022
Also, just announced:
This weekend find me Saturday in Monterrey Mx for AAA and Sunday in Rhode Island for Women's Wrestling Army!!!
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) April 26, 2022