Commentary team announced for Women’s Wrestling Army, Taya Valkyrie booked

Apr 26, 2022 - by James Walsh

Women’s Wrestling Army has announced that Janai Kai will take part in their first event on May 1 at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. They’ve also announced that the commentary team will be Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino.

So far the announced talent also includes Trish Adora, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) and Tasha Steelz.

Also, just announced:

