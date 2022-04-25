4/25/22 AEW Elevation Results
Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight are on commentary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
—
- Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Dark Order (10, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) (w/-1) defeated Buck Nasty, Jake Omen, Luther, RC Dupree, and Tito Oric
- Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brandon Cutler
- Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated Steel City Brawler
- Minoru Suzuki defeated QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto)
- John Silver (w/-1) defeated Vince Valor
- Trios Tag Team Match
Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue (w/-1) defeated Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny
- Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens)