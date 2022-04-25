4/25/22 AEW Elevation Results

Apr 25, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight are on commentary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

  1. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (10, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) (w/-1) defeated Buck Nasty, Jake Omen, Luther, RC Dupree, and Tito Oric
  2. Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart
  3. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brandon Cutler
  4. Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated Steel City Brawler
  5. Minoru Suzuki defeated QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto)
  6. John Silver (w/-1) defeated Vince Valor
  7. Trios Tag Team Match
    Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue (w/-1) defeated Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny
  8. Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens)

