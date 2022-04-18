AEW/NJPW super show rumors building up for June

One of the big rumors of the potential huge announcement by Tony Khan this Wednesday on Dynamite is an AEW/NJPW super show to be held in a couple of months.

The Super J-Cast podcast was the first one to hint it late last week, saying a date in Chicago for June has been potentially chosen, specifically June 23. That falls on a Thursday and it’s unclear if this will be a pay-per-view or televised on TBS or TNT.

The United Center, the same location where CM Punk made his return to AEW during an episode of Rampage back in August of last year, is the rumored host for this show.

Chicago has been super good to AEW except for the last time around when there was a snow storm, so holding a big show in the city would make the most sense.