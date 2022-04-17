Bret Hart to accompany FTR at indie event

It looks like FTR will be getting their wish of having Bret Hart corner them…but it won’t be for an AEW show.

Big Time Wrestling announced that two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart will be part of their upcoming event on June 10 in Webster, Massachusetts and he will be accompanying FTR for their match against Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman, with Arn Anderson in their corner.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been lobbying on social media to get Hart in their corner for the past several weeks and the two are big fans of the legendary Canadian.

“Everyone’s demanding it! Everyone thinks they know where it’s going to happen… well, it’s going to happen only one place and that place is Big Time Wrestling Friday, June 10th at the iconic Webster Town Hall in Webster, MA,” Big Time Wrestling said in a social media post. “It’s Old School 2022 when The Hitman Bret Hart leads FTR to battle with Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson accompanied by The Enforcer Arn Anderson! Plus an all star card!”