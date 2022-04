4/16/22 WWE house show results from Erie, PA

* WWE United States Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Theory

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah

* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest via DQ

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn.

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

