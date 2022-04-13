Gargano says he still has “unfulfilled” things he wants to accomplish in WWE

During an appearance on the Your Story with Mike Wexler podcast, Johnny Gargano commented on being a free agent…

“I mean all my options are open right now, I am very open about that. I don’t know what I want to do yet. It’s one of those things where I am kind of in a time period of my life where I am figuring that out. I am figuring out what my goal is, what lasting legacy I want to leave. I do have a lot of unfulfilled things in WWE that I still want to accomplish.”

“So, there is WWE, there’s AEW, there’s New Japan, there’s doing a run on the indie scene. There’s a lot of things that I am kind of debating, working at right now. I don’t know when, and I don’t where I am going to return. But, I promise you when I do you all will know.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)