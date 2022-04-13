Braun Strowman vs. Buff Bagwell, Twitter style

Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) was involved in a heated exchange with former WCW star Buff Bagwell on the Twitter social media platform. The exchange started when Bagwell mentioned Scherr’s Control Your Narrative promotion…

Bagwell: “I just joined CYN. Wait, never mind, it was just gas.”

Scherr: “Funny you gonna try and throw shade casue what you think it’s the cool thing to do. You wanna look edgy?? Cause you sure were a mark asking to take a picture with me. You should probably worry about your narrative.”

The exchange continued…

Bagwell: “Yes I asked for a picture. I’ve always had a fascination with clowns. You’re mad at me over a joke, don’t be so sensitive it’s only twitter.”

Strowman: “Don’t come at me or my company unless you want it back. Everyone thinks it’s funny to talk crap then I roast them and they cry victim. No a surprise on this app though.”

Bagwell also responded to Scherr sharing a screencap of a news story about Bagwell being arrested…

Bagwell: “Should I have done it on the water? @Adamscherr99 something about glass houses. I’m open about my past mistakes, and tend not to bring others up against them. You got offended because I made a joke about something I didn’t even know you were part of because I didn’t know you.”

Scherr ended the exchange with the following comments…

Scherr: “Did I get a driving ticket on a boat yes. The rest of that picture you posted is fake. I wasn’t with wwe definitely didn’t spend the night in jail. Paid my ticket and went on about life.”

“And I’ll man up right now and admit I came at you to hard. I went for the kill. And shouldn’t have. I understand you didn’t know I was apart of CYN. But imagine you being one of the boys taking shots at a place giving work to other wrestlers.”

“We should be sticking together to better the industry. It’s toxic enough with the iwc. We shouldn’t be going at each other of social. Best wishes”