In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali suggested that WWE should book a match between himself and the recently returned Cody Rhodes.

the american nightmare vs a real american nightmare https://t.co/RrBWQDVHwM — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 9, 2022

Ali asked for his release from WWE back in January, but hasn’t appeared on WWE TV even longer. His last match was on October 29, 2021, a loss to Drew McIntyre.