Notes on Jeff Cobb and Bully Ray

– New IWGP Tag Team Champions were crowned during last night’s Hyper Battle event.

Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship for the first time. Cobb pinned YOSHI-HASHI following the Tour of the Islands. This ends YOSHI-HASHI and Goto’s run with the titles after over 95 days, defeating Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.) back on January 4.

More gold soon to follow! https://t.co/e4buX4vYF6 — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) April 9, 2022

– During an edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on Cody Rhodes’ promo from the RAW after Wrestlemania 38…

“When it comes to the younger fans – Cody has a very big vocabulary. Cody will use a lot of big words, a lot of words that we might even have to look up the dictionary just to get the definition. I think with the WWE Universe, Cody should dumb it down a little bit. Keep it very family-friendly, kid-friendly. In AEW, an older crowd, a smarter more sophisticated crowd may be. Use words that the kids don’t have to ask their parents and go, ‘Hey, what does that mean.”

(quote source: Sportskeeda.com)

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)