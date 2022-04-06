Pat McAfee on AJ Styles being cut open during his WrestleMania entrance

“I was walking to gorilla which is obviously the last stop before you go out, and four different producers were like, ‘When you go out there, the bottom of the entrance is like a star, make sure you get to the middle because it is sharp on the side there.’ I was like ‘Okay, yeah.’ They’re like ‘Well, AJ literally just ran his face into the side of it. He’s bleeding right now.’ I was like ‘What?’ I was like ‘AJ Styles is bleeding right now?’ ‘Match hasn’t started and he’s bleeding, so we need you not to do that too. Okay, thank you so much.’ And I was like ‘you got it.’ Then the next producer came ‘Hey, when you go out there, there’s a slant. Make sure you get all the way to the middle.’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, why’s that?’ Like, now I’m gassing. ‘Well AJ Styles just ran his face into it, so we need that not to happen.’ ‘Okay, thank you so much. You saved my life.’ So then I’m walking four more steps, another producer ‘Hey, on your entrance, I don’t know if you’ve heard or not.’ ‘Yep, got it. Face thing? Yeah, yeah, yeah.'”

source: The Pat McAfee Show