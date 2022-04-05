The Good Brothers to Embark on Impact Wrestling Media Tour

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an upcoming media tour for two-time tag team champions, The Good Brothers. Full details can be found below.

Two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, will be in Poughkeepskie, N.Y., on Wednesday & Thursday, April 13-14, to discuss the two major pro wrestling shows set for April 23-24 at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (formerly the Mid-Hudson Civic Center).

The Good Brothers are, of course, the duo of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson – one of the most successful, most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, best known for their Magic Killer finishing move.

IMPACT Wrestling is on the fast track to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., with the spring pay-per-view extravaganza, Rebellion, set for Saturday night, April 23rd. Championships will be defended, personal feuds will be settled and so much more LIVE from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Then on Sunday, April 24th, fans will witness the fallout from Rebellion as the #IMPACTonAXSTV flagship weekly TV show also originates from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie.

The Good Brothers have been the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for a combined 350 days, fifth-most in company history. They lost the titles March 5th at Sacrifice, held in Louisville.

The Good Brothers have extensive international experience, most notably in Japan, dating back to 2013 as part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They also are two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champions and more.

Gallows, who is 6-foot-7 and near-300 pounds, has been wrestling since 2005 and has appeared in Ring Of Honor and All Elite Wrestling, among other places.

“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, as he is known, has been wrestling since 2002, with extensive experience in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Founded in 2002, IMPACT is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer at its SLAMMIVERSARY pay-per-view event in June. IMPACT Wrestling airs every Thursday night on AXS TV, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The IMPACT roster features Moose (a former NFL player), Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel, plus the Knockouts Division featuring such stars as Tasha Steelz, Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo, Madison Rayne, and Rosemary, among others.