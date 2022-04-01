WWE to honor Make-A-Wish kids today at Dallas Zoo

Two events are planned today, one of which is not a community event but a tryout for a spot to be a future WWE Superstar.

Over 50 male and female recently graduated college athletes will be on hand for a multi-day talent tryout. The tryout, which will be attended by Triple H as well, will take place at The Star at 9 Cowboys Way in Frisco and will occupy the whole morning.

The only community event scheduled for today is the Make-A-Wish Circle of Champions event. It will be a special meet and greet opportunity for 13 Make-A-Wish Children and their families at the Dallas Zoo and each Make-A-Wish child will receive an induction into WWE’s Circle of Champions.

The event takes place between Noon and Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, and Nikki A.S.H. will be on hand for the occasion.