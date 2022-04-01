4/1/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Columbia, South Carolina.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Dante and Nick lock up, and Nick applies a side-headlock. Nick drops Dante with a shoulder tackle, and follows with an arm-drag. Dante comes back and sends Nick to the apron, and then they go to the floor and go for simultaneous dropkicks. Both men kick up and stand at a stalemate on the floor. They get back into the ring, and Matt knocks Dante down with a clothesline. Nick delivers a shot to Darius in the corner and tags in Matt. Darius drives his shoulder into Matt’s midsection and tags in. Darius dives onto Matt and tags Dante back in. Dante comes in with a senton, and then Top Flight hit a double dropkick on Matt. Darius tags back in and applies a submission to Matt. Dante tags back in and takes Matt down and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Darius tags back in, but Matt delivers a shot to his throat. Matt sends Darius into Nick, who delivers an elbow strike on the apron. Nick tags in, but Darius delivers a Manhattan Drop. Darius sends Nick to the apron, but Cutler catches him. Dante sends them both to the floor, and then Darius delivers a shot to Matt. Dante drops all of them with a dive on the floor.

The Bucks walk around the ring for a bit, and then Nick comes back with a superkick to Dante on the apron, and then Matt lays Darius out with one on the floor. Nick gets Darius back into the ring and tags in Matt. Matt delivers a Buckle Bomb as Nick delivers an enzuigiri. Matt dropkicks Darius to the floor, and then The Bucks double team Darius in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Dante takes Matt down with a few kicks, and then delivers a superkick to Nick on the apron. Dante drops Matt with a shotgun dropkick, but Matt comes back and rakes Dante’s eyes. Nick tags in and goes for a kick, but Dante dodges him and Darius delivers a shot in the ropes. Darius drops Nick with a Flatliner and Dante connects on a senton. Dante goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Top Flight double team Nick for a bit and Darius delivers a German suplex. Darius goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. Dante goes for the Nosedive on Matt, but Matt shoves him onto the barricade. Darius drops Matt with a Spanish Fly, and then exchanges shots with Nick. Darius connects with a superkick, but Nick comes back with a roundhouse kick. Matt comes in and they hit the BTE Trigger, and Nick gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

A vignette airs for Kris Statlander. In it, she says, “Welcome to the other side of Kris Statlander.”

Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Paige Vanzant are in the ring. Lambert says the legacy of the TNT title has been insulted enough, and he insults Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Page insults them, as well, and Fuego Del Sol, and then Vanzant insults Orange Cassidy. Lambert says Guevara will never get his rematch, and then Guevara appears on the screen. He tells Lambert to consider this step one, and then he and Conti destroy Lambert’s car with sledgehammers and spray paint.

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Hook. Before Hook talks, Danhausen interrupts. Danhausen says he is here to take over everything and make all the money. Danhausen says he is also here to curse all the wrestlers, and tries to curse Hook again. Hook walks away again and Danhausen gets angry.

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) and Fuego Del Sol vs. The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black)

Grayson and Matthews start the match. Matthews applies a side-headlock and drops Grayson with a shoulder tackle. Grayson comes back and sends Matthews to the corner. Grayson takes Matthews to the apron and delivers an elbow strike. Grayson takes Matthews to the floor with a dive, and then tosses him back into the ring. Grayson goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out. Fuego tags in, and then Matthews throws Grayson into Uno. Matthews slams Fuego into the corner and tags in King. King throws Fuego onto Uno and Grayson on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matthews is in control of Fuego. Black and Grayson tag in, and Dark Order take advantage of the match. Uno slams Black to the mat and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. King gets in the ring and sends Dark Order to the floor. King takes them out with a cannonball senton on the floor, as Fuego and Black are left in the ring. Matthews comes back in, as does King, and they surround Fuego. Grayson pulls Matthews out and throws him into the barricade, and then Uno dropkicks King to the floor. Fuego rolls Black up for two, but Black comes back with a few knee strikes. Fuego comes back with a Poison-rana and comes off the ropes, but Black lays him out with the back heel kick and kneels over him for the pin fall.

Winners: The House of Black

The Young Bucks are backstage. They run down some of their accomplishments, and then say FTR have done most of the same things. They say FTR haven’t beaten them, and they accept FTR’s challenge for a match next week.

Match #3 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Jamie Hayter (w/Rebel) vs. Skye Blue

Hayter takes advantage early on, but Blue comes back with an arm-drag and keeps the hold applied on the mat. Blue sends Hayter into the corner and charges, but Hayter catches her and suplexes her into the turnbuckles. Hayter puts her boot in Blue’s face in the corner and clubs her across the back. Hayter goes for a suplex, but Blue rolls her up for a two count. Blue delivers a Crucifix Bomb and gets another two count, and then gets a third two count on a sunset flip. Hayter comes back with a back-breaker, but Blue comes back with a running knee strike. Blue takes Hayter down and delivers an enzuigiri. Blue goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Hayter comes back with a back-drop driver and charges into the corner, but Blue counters with a superkick. Blue goes up top, but Hayter cuts her off. Hayter delivers a few shots and climbs up. Hayter delivers more shots to Blue, but Blue fights back. Hayter gains control back and delivers a suplex. Hayter follows with a shear-drop brain buster, and then follows with a rip-cord lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Penta Oscuro and Alex Abrahantes are backstage. Abrahantes says that Penta tells the House of Black to not forget about Death Triangle, and that if they keep playing with fire, they will get burned.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

They lock up, but neither man gains the advantage. Hobbs applies a side-headlock, but Lee sends him off the ropes. Hobbs goes for shoulder tackles, but Lee doesn’t budge. Hobbs sends Lee into the ropes, but Lee comes back with a shoulder tackle of his own that sends Hobbs to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs is in control in the ring. He has Lee grounded and delivers knee strikes. Hobbs delivers a low lariat and goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out. Hobbs chokes Lee over the ropes, but Lee comes back with a low lariat of his own. Lee goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Lee goes for the Spirit Bomb, but Hobbs counters with a back body drop. Lee comes off the ropes, but Hobbs drops him with a power slam. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out again. They fight to their feet, and Lee delivers a headbutt. Ricky Starks runs down to ringside with a chair, but Lee punches the chair out of his hand. Swerve Strickland runs down and attacks Starks, and then Hobbs plants Lee with the Last Will and Testament. Taz is at ringside as Hobbs goes for the cover, but the referee is distracted. Lee takes advantage and drops Hobbs with the Spirit Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Keith Lee

-After the match, Starks hits Strickland with the chair and plants him with Rochambeau through the timekeeper’s table. Lee knocks Starks down in the ring, but Hobbs hits Lee in the back with the chair. Team Taz prop a table in the corner, and then Starks and Hobbs double-team Lee. Lee fights back, but Hobbs spears him through the table. Team Taz stand tall as the show comes to a close.