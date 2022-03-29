Updates to the WrestleMania card after the go-home Raw

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley is now set for Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

Lashley has been out of action since the WWE Elimination Chamber in February, where he lost the WWE Title to current champion Brock Lesnar after being pulled from the Chamber match due to a legitimate injury suffered the month before in the Royal Rumble title win over Lesnar. Lashley reportedly did not need to undergo surgery for the shoulder injury, but he is returning ahead of schedule as there was talk of the veteran Superstar being on the shelf for around 4 months.

Tonight’s RAW saw Omos win another Handicap Match, this time over The Viking Raiders. The quick match awkwardly ended in a Count Out after Omos dropped Erik and sent him to the floor. Kevin Patrick interviewed Omos after the match, and he dismissed the idea of anyone being able to stand up to him at WrestleMania 38, touting how he is still undefeated and able to dominate everyone. Lashley’s music then hit and out he came to a babyface pop, with no sign of MVP. Lashley and Omos went at it and while Omos dominated at first, Lashley ducked a clothesline and finally knocked the big man off his feet with a collision in the middle of the ring. Omos yelled back at Lashley from ringside while Lashley taunted him from in the ring. Fans chanted “Bobby!” as he looked up at the WrestleMania 38 sign, and Omos nodded in agreement.

Omos has numerous singles and Handicap Match wins since defeating his former tag team partner AJ Styles on the January 3 RAW episode. He is undefeated in singles action since the August 30 RAW win over John Morrison, but before that he only had one TV singles loss and that was to current RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton on the August 16 RAW.

On a related note, it was reported before how Seth Rollins will face a mystery opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All, one hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Vince said Rollins will not find out who his opponent is until he’s waiting in the ring, but we know that a returning Cody Rhodes is expected to be that opponent. WWE has confirmed the Rollins match for Night One of WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 will take place this Saturday, April 2 and this Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Brantley Gilbert

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

Expected to be Cody Rhodes, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and revealed right before the match.

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal