Updates to the NXT Stand & Deliver card

Gunther vs. LA Knight is now official for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Gunther defeat Duke Hudson in singles action. After the match, The Ring General took the mic and said he’s the most dominant competitor in NXT but he’s still being overlooked, and it’s an absolute disgrace that someone like Knight can talk him into title matches. Knight then came out to interrupt and the two had words. Gunther said Knight is everything that’s wrong with the sport today – lots of talking and very little skill. Knight ended up going for an attack but NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner beat him down, and Gunther joined in. MSK made the save and helped Knight clear the ring after kicks and a powerslam to Gunther.

WWE then confirmed Gunther vs. Knight for Stand & Deliver, plus a big six-man match on next week’s go-home episode.

On a related note, two more names have qualified for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, and the final participant will be determined on next week’s go-home show.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Grayson Waller defeat A-Kid to qualify, while Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify. Santos Escobar defeated Cameron Grimes on last week’s show to earn his spot in the match.

After tonight’s qualifiers, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes came out to announce a Triple Threat for next week’s go-home episode, which will determine the final spot for the Ladder Match. The Triple Threat will feature the three losers from the previous qualifiers – Grimes, Strong and A-Kid.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special start time of 1pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later. The NXT event is reportedly scheduled to run for 2.5 – 3 hours.

Below is the current Stand & Deliver card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Roderick Strong or Cameron Grimes or A-Kid vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Gunther vs. LA Knight