William Regal reminisces about his final match against Sami Zayn

New AEW signee William Regal recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included the English legend reminiscing about his final in-ring matchup against Sami Zayn in Dubai in 2014. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls working with Cesaro and traveling to Dubai in 2014:

I had a match with Cesaro, someone I’ve known for a long time and think the world of. Got to put him over. That wasn’t actually my last match because the following year, 2014, we went to Duabi to do a tryout and Sami Zayn came. At the end of it, pretty much everybody there, none of them had seen pro wrestling.

Says his last match was actually with Sami Zayn in Dubai:

At the end of this tryout, I thought, ‘lets give them a flavor.’ I felt a bit froggy. Sami Zayn was there because he speaks Arabic. I’ve always gotten very on with Sami from when I first met him in Toronto and he came as an extra. He didn’t have his mask on, but I knew who he was. He was with Bryan. I’m happy for younger talent that always does well, I was never the old miserable (guy). I might put somebody in their place every now and again if I think they are getting above themselves. Like, ‘Get a grip’ a little bit. I wish sometimes, once I got to a certain age, I wish people had done that to me. I needed it. Nobody would do it. I had a match with Sami. That was actually my last match, in Dubai in front of about 30 people at the tryout.

