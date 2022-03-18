New Japan star out of action due to injury
NJPW star SANADA is out of action after suffering an injury during the New Japan Cup.
NJPW has announced that SANADA suffered a fractured left orbital bone in his New Japan Cup third-round match against Will Ospreay. The match took place this Thursday, with Ospreay defeating SANADA by referee stoppage to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
SANADA will miss — at minimum — the rest of the New Japan Cup tour. There isn’t currently a timetable for when he will be able to return to the ring.