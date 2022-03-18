New Japan star out of action due to injury

Mar 18, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

NJPW star SANADA is out of action after suffering an injury during the New Japan Cup.

NJPW has announced that SANADA suffered a fractured left orbital bone in his New Japan Cup third-round match against Will Ospreay. The match took place this Thursday, with Ospreay defeating SANADA by referee stoppage to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

SANADA will miss — at minimum — the rest of the New Japan Cup tour. There isn’t currently a timetable for when he will be able to return to the ring.

