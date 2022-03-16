Big E thanks supporters

Big E took to Twitter today to thank everyone for their support as he recovers from a broken neck.

As we’ve noted, Big E suffered a broken neck during last Friday’s SmackDown in Birmingham, AL after taking a belly-to-belly throw from Ridge Holland at ringside. He was stretchered away from the ringside area, and then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Big E announced that same night that he suffered the broken neck when taking the move from Holland. He later announced that he fractured his C1 vertebrae and his C6 vertebrae, but would not need surgery. He also confirmed that there was no damage to his spinal cord, and no ligament damage.

In an update, Big E made another tweet this morning and said he wasn’t prepared for the huge support he’s received since last Friday.

“I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all,” he wrote.

Big E revealed on Monday that he was already back home in Tampa, FL after the brief hospitalization in Birmingham.

There’s still no word on how long Big E will be out of action, but we will keep you updated. It was previously revealed that WWE had plans for a big six-man match at WrestleMania 38 with The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) vs. Holland, Sheamus and Butch, the former Pete Dunne.

Stay tuned for more on Big E’s condition. You can see his related tweets below:

