3/16/22 AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from San Antonio, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Cole and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Adam Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus

Cole and Jungle Boy start the match, and after some back and forth Jungle Boy drops Cole with a hurricanrana. Cole comes back with a knee to the midsection and slams Jungle Boy in the corner. Fish tags in, but Jungle Boy applies a wrist-lock and tags in Luchasuaurs. Luchasaurus drops Fish with a shot, and then delivers a shot to Cole and a few to O’Reilly as well. Cole drags O’Reilly to the floor, but Luchasaurus comes to the apron. Fish trips Luchasaurus up and slams him into the ring post. Fish delivers a few forearm shots and rolls Luchasaurus back into the ring. Fish applies a rear chin-lock and O’Reilly tags in. O’Reilly delivers knee strikes and body shots in the corner, and then Cole tags in. Cole wraps Luchasaurus’ knee around the ropes and kicks him to the mat. Fish tags in and delivers body shots, and then O’Reilly tags in. O’Reilly works over Luchasaurus’ knee, and then delivers more kicks in the corner. Fish comes in, but Luchasaurus kicks him in the face, and then delivers shots to O’Reilly and Cole and tags in Page. Page knocks O’Reilly to the floor, and clotheslines Cole on the apron. Page drops Fish with a fall-away slam and dives onto Cole and O’Reilly.

Page dives onto Fish on the other side, and then onto Cole and O’Reilly again. Page gets Fish back into the ring and delivers a pop-up power bomb and goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out. Page sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Fish ducks to the floor. Jungle Boy tags in and dives over Page and onto Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly on the floor. Jungle Boy gets Fish in the ring and goes up top, but Cole and O’Reilly cut him off. Page and Luchasaurus save him, and then the three of them hit a triple moonsault on Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out. Fish comes back with a few shots, and then Cole delivers a knee to Jungle Boy’s back and an enzuigiri. Fish delivers more shots and O’Reilly tags in. They double-team Jungle Boy in the corner and slam him to the mat. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Luchasaurus delivers right hands to Fish and O’Reilly, and then uppercuts O’Reilly in the corner. Luchasaurus delivers a German suplex, and follows with a kick to Cole. Luchasaurus choke slams O’Reilly, and then Fish on top of O’Reilly. Luchasaurus moonsaults onto them and goes for the cover, but they kick out. O’Reilly comes back with kicks, and then knocks Page and Jungle Boy to the floor. Luchasaurus delivers an uppercut, and then Cole and Jungle Boy get in the ring. Cole drops Jungle Boy, and then Page sends Fish to the floor. Cole applies a front choke to Page as O’Reilly has Luchasaurus in a knee bar. Page and Cole fall onto O’Reilly and Luchasaurus to break the hold. Cole and Page tag in and exchange shots. Page delivers a Dead Eye, and then everyone gets back into the ring and exchange shots. Page drops Cole with a clothesline and then Luchasaurus picks up O’Reilly and Page picks up Cole. Jungle Boy delivers a double Doomsday Device and Page goes for the cover on Cole, but Fish breaks it up. Fish tags in, but Page kicks him in the face. Jungle Boy tags in and delivers shots to Fish and a superkick to O’Reilly.

Cole made a blind tag as Fish and O’Reilly deliver the High-Low to Jungle Boy. Cole comes in and delivers the Boom and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Cole and reDRagon

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Keith Lee and Team Taz. Lee will go one-on-one with Max Caster this Friday, and then Ricky Starks says it is Lee’s lucky day that his ass beating is saved for another day. Starks says since Lee decided to do things his way, he and Powerhouse Hobbs decided to beat his ass last Friday. Starks says if Lee shows up this Friday, they’ll do it again. Lee says the same thing will happen, like when he punched Starks in the face and left him lying. Lee tells them that he will see them Friday.

—