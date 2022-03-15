Pro wrestling world in mourning over the loss of Scott Hall

The world of professional wrestling is in mourning following the death of Scott “Razor Ramon” Hall yesterday, whose death was announced at the beginning of Monday Night Raw.

WWE, AEW, Impact, NJPW, and other promotions all paid tribute to Hall on social media, with WWE producing a fantastic tribute video that aired during Raw.

Major news websites such as CNN, New York Times, Sky, NBC News, and others all covered the passing of Hall on their portals and many of his friends and colleagues used social media to express their sadness.

Eric Bischoff: “his has been a tough one. Two people who had such a pivotal role in how my future played out early in my career left us today. Mike Shields hired me in the AWA. Taught me the TV business from the ground up. Scott Hall? You know the story. Forever grateful gents.”

Triple H: “I’m gutted…Lost a brother. I love you Scott!! I’ll see you down the road…”

Shawn Michaels: “I love you my friend!!”

Shane McMahon: “I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Scott Hall, a singular talent and in my view, perhaps the greatest to ever preform in the squared circle. I will miss you, my friend. God speed. “Hey yo””

Sting: “Heart breaking, HUGE loss. He definitely made us all better – helped me with that one-of-a-kind Scott Hall insight. So many “Too Sweet” memories. Scott – you will be missed.”

Diamond Dallas Page: “My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell. The bad guy till the end. ‘YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out.’

He may not have kicked out, but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean.

@realkevinnash love you & miss you more! God Speed RIP”

Tony Schiavone: “This is a very sad day. Scott Hall was one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in any era. When he walked on to Nitro on May 27, 1996 it changed wrestling. “Survey Says: May the Bad Guy Rest In Peace.”

Arn Anderson: “Scott Hall was a gifted performer, a brilliant mind, and a credit to this profession. God bless Scott and his loved ones. His contributions will never be forgotten.”

The Rock: “Pro wrestling just lost a legend in Scott Hall. Scott came from an era of pro wrestling where wrestlers were the biggest and toughest men on the planet. Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted. Tough as hell. And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete. Before my match here with Scott, I made sure to tell him how much his in ring work influenced me. When I was a rookie in wrestling, I would study Scott’s matches. His style, intensity, crispness and his excellent in ring IQ and psychology. I studied his matches, frame by frame. He was shocked to hear this from me. We came up in different eras. He knew I was a student of the game, but had no idea he was one of the ones I studied. He thought that was so cool and we went out there that night and lit it the fuck up inside that ring. It was my honor, brother. And “thank you for the house.” Go rest high.”

Trish Stratus: ““Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.” #RIPScottHall”

Kenny Omega: “He was the coolest when I’d watch him as Razor and just as cool when I’d met him 25 years later. Always meet your heroes if you can. Some turn out awesome like Scott. RIP”

The Miz: “This was taken after a Wrestlemania. We all made sure we had toothpicks to try to look as cool as Scott Hall. Didn’t work, but this is something I will cherish forever. “Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last but bad guys do.” You will be missed. #RIPScottHall”

Mickie James: “My heart is heavy with the untimely passing of Scott Hall. A legend & icon in this business. My heart, thoughts, prayers, & deepest sympathy all go out to his son Cody & daughter Cassidy. I can’t imagine. To his family, his friends, his brothers & sisters in the industry.”

Natalya: “So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’”

Johnny Gargano: “Being able to watch back the Wrestlemania X Ladder Match with Shawn and Razor at the Performance Center will always be one of my favorite memories. Thank you for being a huge part of my childhood and taking the time to share your knowledge with all of us that day. #RIPScottHall”