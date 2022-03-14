Roman Reigns added to London and Paris Euro tour live events

Roman Reigns, who was not advertised for the upcoming WWE tour in Europe, has now been added to the London and Paris shows.

Reigns has not done any traveling outside North America except for the Saudi Arabia shows and missed the last European tour as well.

The tour was going to be headlined by Ronda Rousey but now that The Tribal Chief is back, it’s safe to say that he will be getting the top billing in those two cities.

Tickets for both the London and Paris shows go on sale today. WWE will also visit Newcastle and Leipzig on this four-day tour.