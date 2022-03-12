News for Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced two segments for Monday’s RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Monday’s RAW will feature new RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle hosting a RK-Bro Championship Celebration. Orton and Riddle will be celebrating this week’s title win over former champions Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat.

It looks like WrestleMania 38 opponents for RK-Bro will be revealed on Monday as WWE’s official RAW preview noted, “With their ticket to WrestleMania secured, RK-Bro will keep the good times rolling on Raw with a Championship Celebration.”

Speaking of Owens, he will be on Monday’s RAW to issue his response to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. This week’s RAW saw Owens challenge Stone Cold to appear on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38, and Austin later responded, promising to open up one final can of whoop-ass on Owens during the big event at AT&T Stadium. WWE has announced that Owens will give his response to Austin this week.

For what it’s worth, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for Monday’s RAW but WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AJ Styles are.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW from Jacksonville. Below is a promo for the show: