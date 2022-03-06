Conflicting reports surround the status of Cody Rhodes

Over the past few days, there have been several conflicting reports on the status of Cody Rhodes, who still has yet to appear on television ever since he left All Elite Wrestling.

A report by Ringside News initially said that sources within WWE said that Rhodes was still part of the WrestleMania 38 line up in “internal documents” but Bodyslam.net later reported that discussions between Rhodes and WWE have “fizzled out.”

Dave Meltzer of the Observer yesterday also added that there was a “definite change” in the status of Cody to WWE, later clarifying that creative writers were told he went from a “certainty” to “unsure.”

It has been 20 days since Cody and AEW parted ways with the former three-time TNT champion receiving a better offer from the Stamford-based company. But the situation remains fluid at this point and there’s no confirmation whatsoever that Rhodes put pen to paper anywhere.

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that Cody leaving was surprising at first, but then again, this is professional wrestling and things like this happen all the time.

“The only reason why this was such a big one is because it’s the first AEW guy who left, and obviously Cody had a huge part in this company,” Jericho explained.

Jericho added that Cody was not happy in AEW but thinks that somewhere down the line, Cody might rethink what he did and probably should have stuck around.

“The more of those guys we bring in, the less spotlight is necessary to be shown on Cody Rhodes. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why he left,” Jericho continued. “I really don’t know. No one knows except for Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. But he wasn’t happy in AEW, so he’s going to WWE, or be a stay-at-home dad, or do TV shows or whatever it is he’ll do.”