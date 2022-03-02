Motive behind the Cain Velasquez shooting and arrest

The story behind the Cain Velasquez arrest became more clear yesterday after The Mercury News reported that the former UFC Heavyweight champion shot the step father of a man who was charged with molesting a close relative of Velasquez at a day care.

Velasquez opened fire at a car which had Harry Eugene Goularte, the accused, along with his step father and another person. Velasquez hit the step father, who was taken to hospital and is expected to survive as they were non life threatening injuries.

Goularte, 43, was arraigned last week and charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14 and despite objections from the Santa Clara County DA, the judge granted him bail.

The release did not sit well with Velasquez, who was let go from his WWE contract in April 2020, and took the law into his hands by trying to shoot Goularte while in a car outside of a local school.

Goularte lives in the same home that hosts the day care which is run by his mother.