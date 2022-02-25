2/25/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

—

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/Isiah Kassidy, Jose the Assistant, and Matt Hardy)

They exchange shots early on and Idolo goes for the hammer-lock DDT. Guevara blocks it and goes for the GTH, but Idolo gets free and they each pose in the ropes. Idolo goes for a handshake, but Guevara flips him off and locks in a side-headlock. Idolo sends him off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Idolo delivers a shot to the neck and follows with a chop. Guevara comes back with a dropkick, and then clotheslines Idolo to the floor. Guevara runs the ropes, but Idolo gets back into the ring. Guevara delivers a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Idolo kicks out quickly. Guevara goes to the corner, but Idolo cuts him off and brings him up top. Guevara counters with a few shots and an enzuigiri and sets up for a springboard, but Idolo shoves him down and into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara gets a quick roll-up for a two count, but Idolo comes back with a few shots to the face. Idolo works over Guevara’s arm, but Guevara comes back with a couple quick clotheslines. Guevara delivers a knee strike and goes for the GTH, but Idolo sends him into the corner. Idolo charges for a knee strike, but Guevara dodges and Idolo crashes to the floor. Guevara takes Idolo down with a dive and rolls him back into the ring. Guevara sets up for a 450, but Idolo gets out of the way and kicks Guevara in the face. Idolo delivers a DDT on the apron and rolls Guevara back into the ring. Guevara cuts him off and delivers an avalanche Spanish Fly. Guevara goes for the cover, but Idolo kicks out and they exchange quick shots on the mat. Idolo goes to take a turnbuckle pad off, but Hardy takes one off instead behind the referee’s back. Idolo sends Guevara into the corner and goes for double knees, but Guevara dodges him. Guevara goes for the GTH, but Idolo gets free and rolls Guevara up with his feet on the ropes, but Hardy either pushes Idolo’s feet off the ropes or tries to hold them there, and Guevara kicks out. Idolo goes for a dive on Guevara in the exposed corner, but Guevara dodges him and Idolo stops his momentum before he hits the steel.

Guevara delivers a thrust kick and goes up top, but Idolo counters with an elbow strike. Idolo goes for an avalanche hammer-lock DDT, but Guevara kicks Idolo’s leg out and Idolo hits face-first onto the exposed turnbuckle. Guevara hits the cutter from the top and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Hardy and Kassidy go after Guevara, but Darby Allin and Sting make the save. Allin dives onto Hardy on the outside and delivers a Coffin Drop to Kassidy in the ring.

—

QT Marshall cuts a promo. He talks about Taz and Hook and says all the success that Hook has had is because of him. He tells Hook to come to the stage and thank him like the man he thought he trained him to be. Marshall tells Hook to not make him go backstage, drag him to the stage, and stretch him in front of his dad. Hook’s music hits and Marshall sends some of his students after him. Hook destroys all of them, and one last student tells Marshall no and backs away. Hook leaves Marshall’s students lying on the stage and walks backstage.

—

Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky cut a promo. Lambert says he demanded to Tony Khan that Sky get a TNT Championship Match, but says Khan is giving them an opportunity to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Sky says it’s the same ladder match he’s already won, and Lambert and Page say they will get Sky his title match.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Wardlow (w/Shawn Spears) vs. Nick Comotoro (w/Aaron Solo)

Comoroto takes Wardlow down, but Wardlow kicks up and delivers a German suplex. Wardlow tosses Comoroto across the ring, but Comoroto comes back with back elbows. Wardlow comes back and clotheslines Comoroto to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Comoroto delivers a shot to Wardlow up top. Comoroto picks Wardlow up with one hand, but Wardlow gets free and delivers a choke slam. Wardlow goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Comoroto counters and backs Wardlow into the corner. Wardlow comes back with a counter of his own and delivers the Powerbomb Symphony for the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Spears raises Wardlow’s hand as Solo gets on the top rope. Solo dives, but Wardlow catches him. Wardlow goes for a power bomb, but Spears hits Solo in the back with the chair. Wardlow gets mad and asks Spears what he is doing. Spears says the Powerbomb Symphony isn’t working and he told Wardlow months ago. Spears says they need to get back to basics and tells Wardlow to just pin the guys. Spears tells Wardlow no more powerbombs and tells him that he has so much potential. Spears says that he and Max are proud of Wardlow, and he gives him a hug.

—

Match #3 – 5-Minute Rookie Challenge: Serena Deeb vs. Kayla Sparks

Deeb takes Sparks down immediately and chokes her with her ring jacket. Deeb delivers an uppercut, and then delivers a shot to Sparks’ neck. Deeb delivers a kidney shot and puts Sparks up top. Deeb applies a submission in the ropes and wrenches at Sparks’ neck. Sparks fights back with a few body shots, but Deeb throws her town and works over her arm. Deeb transitions to Sparks’ knee and slams it into the mat a few times. Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock and Sparks taps out.

Winner: Serena Deeb

—

Tony Schiavone oversees the contract signing between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who is with Jamie Hayter and Rebel, and Thunder Rosa. Rosa says it’s time to give the people a better champion than Baker and signs the contract. Baker says every time Rosa talks, she can’t keep her name out of her mouth, because Rosa needs Baker to be relevant. Baker says they made history in the Lights Out Match, and Rosa won, so why was everybody talking about her instead. Baker says Rosa is bitter and will never beat her, never be the star and the pillar that she is, and will never be the face of AEW. Baker signs the contract, and Rosa attacks her. Hayter pulls Rosa off of Baker and they brawl in the ring. Mercedes Martinez comes to the ring and lays Rebel out on the floor. Martinez grabs Hayter’s hair and drives her through the table.

—

Match #4 – Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Anthony Bowens (w/Max Caster) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Cassidy takes Bowens to the floor and drops him with a dive. Caster knocks Yuta out with a shot with his chain, and then Bowens comes back and slams Cassidy into the apron. Bowens tosses Cassidy back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy comes back with a cross-body. Caster grabs Cassidy’s boot, and Bowens delivers a few strikes. Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire and delivers a boot to the face. Bowens comes back with a face-buster and a knee strike. Bowens goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy comes back with a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Cassidy goes after Caster, but Bowens connects with a right hand. Bowens goes for the Arrival, but Cassidy fights out and they exchange shots. Cassidy sends Bowens to the floor and dives onto both he and Caster. Cassidy tosses Bowens back into the ring and delivers a diving DDT. Cassidy delivers another DDT and goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Bowens goes for the boombox, but the referee sees it. Bowens gets a roll-up for two and then Cassidy goes to the floor. Caster grabs his chain, but Danhausen appears and curses him. Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch to Caster, and then delivers one to Bowens in the ring for the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy